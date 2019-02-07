Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House following an earlier collision.
CLEAR – #BCHwy97 vehicle incident south of #100mile at Ainsworth Road.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 97 is currently closed South of 100 Mile House near the bridge over the train tracks.
The closure is as a result of a vehicle collision.
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved at this time.
Emergency services are on-site.
#BCHwy97 vehicle incident south of #100mile at Ainsworth Road. Crews en route. Expect delays.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2019
