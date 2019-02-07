Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House following an earlier collision.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 97 is currently closed South of 100 Mile House near the bridge over the train tracks.

The closure is as a result of a vehicle collision.

It is not clear how many vehicles are involved at this time.

Emergency services are on-site.

