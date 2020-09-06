Highway 97 closed north of Quesnel after semi truck, crane truck collide

A motor vehicle incident has Highway 97 closed between Quesnel and Prince George. (Facebook photo)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions north of Quesnel Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 following a collision between an industrial-sized crane truck and semi truck hauling a low-bed.

A witness near the scene said it appeared the crane truck lost control after travelling through a narrow bridge in the area, about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel, and fell over onto the highway. An oncoming semi-truck driver couldn’t stop in time, said the witness, and hit the crane truck head-on.

Motorists with medical experience assisted on scene prior to emergency responders who removed the truck driver from the wreckage.

Injuries of the persons involved are unknown at this time, though it is believed everyone survived.

“This stretch of highway has three very narrow bridges that cause a lot of accidents,” said the witness.

DriveBC notes the closure is between Hush Lake Road and Olson Road.

There is no estimated time of reopening, however, a witness said another crane truck travelling through was assisting with clearing derbis off the road.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash