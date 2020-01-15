Highway 97 is closed to northbound traffic Wednesday morning due to a vehicle incident two kilometres north of Williams Lake. (File image)

UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared northbound 2 km north of Williams Lake after vehicle incident

A transport truck was blocking traffic

UPDATE: 11:07 a.m.

As of 10:51 a.m., Highway 97 northbound is clear for motorists.

The vehicle incident that interrupted traffic earlier involved a transport truck which jack-knifed across the northbound lanes on the highway due to issues with its brakes.

The incident was attended by CVSE officers.

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 just north of Williams Lake has closed the northbound lane Wednesday morning, reports DriveBC.

The vehicle incident is located between Mackenzie Avenue North and Archer Road, two kilometres north of Williams Lake.

The northbound lanes are closed and DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays and to reduce their speed in the area.


