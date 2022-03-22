The incident took place 9 km south of Quesnel (Google Maps)

Highway 97 closed near Red Bluff Road

Drive BC says there is a detour available after a vehicle incident

Update 4 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed south of Quesnel after a crash involving a semi and Emcon pickup Tuesday afternoon, March 22.

The white pickup truck is in the ditch, while the semi truck’s trailer, which was carrying pulp, is on it’s side completely across the highway.

It is not known when the highway will reopen.

A detour for personal vehicles only is available according to North Cariboo Highway Rescue.

The next update time on DriveBC is not expected until 5 p.m.

Original story:

Highway 97 is closed just south of Quesnel after what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident.

The incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The highway is closed at Red Bluff Road, nine km south of Quesnel, with no detour available.

An assessment is in progress. A BC Highway Patrol vehicle was seen speeding towards the scene at around the same time.

