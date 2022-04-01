Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Lac La Hache Friday, April 1 due to a motor vehicle incident. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopens to single vehicle alternating traffic near Lac La Hache

Traffic is backed up, expect delays

Highway 97 south of Williams Lake has reopened to single vehicle alternating traffic.

A motor vehicle incident had closed Highway 97 in both directions near Lac La Hache Friday morning, April 1.

DriveBC noted the closure was 25 kilometres south of Maze Lake Road. There was no detour available.

Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses said a helicopter was also on hand.

More to come.


