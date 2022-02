Emergency crews responded to a vehicle incident around 4:30 p.m.

Update:

Highway 97 has full reopened just south of Williams Lake.

Original:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Drive BC notes the incident is south of White Road near the Williams Lake rest area.

Motorists can expect delays.

More to come



