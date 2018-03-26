Prince George RCMP are warning that $100 fake dollar bills have been circulating in the city. File image

Highway 97 North closed in both directions due to fatal crash

Vehicle incident south of Hixon

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 is closed in both directions 20km south of Hixon (north of Quesnel) due to a fatal vehicle incident.

At 8:19 this morning RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash south of Dunkley Lumber, in which two logging trucks collided head on. One person has died at the scene.

The Drive BC website says no detour is available as police investigate the crash.

Road conditions

Highway 97 has compact snow and slippery sections 30km north of quesnel and 56km south of Quesnel.

Highway 59 has similar conditions 25km west of Quesnel in both directions.

And Highway 26 has compact snow from the junction of Highway 97 to Cottonwood, 24.3km from Quesnel.

