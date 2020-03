A motor vehicle incident at Enterprise Road has resulted in the highway closure

A motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 at Enterprise Road south of 150 Mile House has closed the road in both directions. (DriveBC image)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions south of 150 Mile House at Enterprise Road due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress and the estimated time of the road re-opening is not available.

DriveBC will provide the next update at noon.

With warm temperatures Monday and freezing overnight, some drivers have been reported slippery conditions.

Emergency crews are responding.

Read more: From snow to rain and wind, its a mixed bad of weather this week in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Accidents