UPDATE: Highway 97 could be closed until 5 p.m. near Hixon after serious collision

The road is closed after what Prince George RCMP called a serious motor vehicle collision

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 97 a mile north of Hixon because of a crash. (Submitted Photo - Rob Marcotte)

UPDATE:

A serious collision on Highway 97, just north of Hixon has all lanes of traffic closed as emergency crews respond to the scene.

DriveBC said the incident happened north of Colebank Road East. Estimated time of reopening is 5 p.m.

The crash took place Thursday morning, after 9 a.m., on a curved stretch of the highway, about one mile north of Hixon. The road at the location has a passing lane for one side of the highway, with a double solid line separating northbound and southbound traffic.

Weather at the time was overcast and rainy.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 97 a few kilometres north of Hixon.

Social media posts show traffic stopped for what witnesses are calling a head-on collision.

DriveBC staff took to Twitter, noting the incident was just north of Colebank Road East, and telling motorists to expect delays.

