UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

The highway north of Quesnel will be closed for several hours

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.

Highway 97 north of Quesnel remains closed Wednesday, Dec. 8 due to a fatal vehicle incident involving a pedestrian.

Prince George RCMP remain at the scene of the incident and investigators are asking anyone who may have traveled on Highway 97 near Widdis Road in the Woodpecker area, approximately 45 kilometres south of Prince George, between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 to contact them. Police would also like to see any dashcam footage at around that time.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

“Police have contacted the highway contractor and requested an alternative route if possible,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a news release regarding a possible detour. “Please refer to DriveBC for updates.”

No further information is available.

Original Story: Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident north of Quesnel.

DriveBC is reporting the incident is between Colebank Road east and Widdis Road, between six to 10 km north of Hixon. There is no detour available and an assessment in progress.

The next update time on DriveBC is not expected until 11 a.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo