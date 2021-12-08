RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

The highway north of Quesnel will be closed for several hours

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.

Highway 97 north of Quesnel remains closed Wednesday, Dec. 8 due to a fatal vehicle incident involving a pedestrian.

Prince George RCMP remain at the scene of the incident and investigators are asking anyone who may have traveled on Highway 97 near Widdis Road in the Woodpecker area, approximately 45 kilometres south of Prince George, between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 to contact them. Police would also like to see any dashcam footage at around that time.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

“Police have contacted the highway contractor and requested an alternative route if possible,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a news release regarding a possible detour. “Please refer to DriveBC for updates.”

No further information is available.

Original Story: Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident north of Quesnel.

DriveBC is reporting the incident is between Colebank Road east and Widdis Road, between six to 10 km north of Hixon. There is no detour available and an assessment in progress.

The next update time on DriveBC is not expected until 11 a.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Previous story
B.C. public safety ministry commits $486K to combat gangs recruiting children
Next story
Liberals raise doubts of high number of vaccine exemptions among Conservatives

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

The city of Williams Lake will be disbursing the rest of its COVID-19 restart grant funds through business license fee reductions, hardship grants and the creation of permanent pickleball courts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake offering 50 per cent discount on 2022 business license fees

Rudy Johnson will be turning 99 on Monday, Dec. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It started small and has snowballed’: 99th birthday cards requested for Williams Lake senior

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
‘Violence is not in their job description’; MP Doherty on protecting healthcare workers