Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides

No detour available to Loon Lake Road

A look at the mudslide currently closing Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Clinton and Cache Creek because of mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Alternate routes are available on Highway 24 to Highway 5 but no detour is available to Loon Lake Road, according to Drive BC.

There’s no estimated time of opening, with the next update expected at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.

Hi Femmie, no detour available to Loon Lake Road through #BCHwy97 as it remains closed #CacheCreek to #ClintonBC https://t.co/PtmAw77u2c — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2018

CLOSED – from junction with #BCHwy1 at #CacheCreek to #Clinton because of mudslide. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. https://t.co/JPI92N4frj — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2018

