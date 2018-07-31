Highway 97 south of Clinton now open to single lane alternating traffic according to Drive BC

A mud slide at Loon Lake Road has closed Highway 97 in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions south of Clinton due to a mud slide on Loon Lake Rd.

7:11 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.

No detour is currently available.

The estimated time of opening is also not available.

More to come.



