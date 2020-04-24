Highway 97 is closed four kilometres south of McLeese Lake due to a washout. (Drive BC)

Highway 97 closed at McLeese Lake

Detours are in place

Highway 97 is closed 4.82 kilometres south of McLeese Lake due to a washout.

DriveBC is reporting detours are in place for commercial vehicles via Highway 16 and Highway 5.

Light passenger vehicles can detour through Robinson Road.

Hawkes Creek is now spilling over the Likely Road at the nine kilometre mark resulting in the road being closed there.

Detours are in place via Likely Road or Highway 97 for that closure.

Another nearby road that is closed is Beaver Valley Road at the six kilometre and 24 kilometre points with flooding at Choate Creek. The detour for those travellers are through Likely Road or Horsefly Road.

Read more: Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

As of Friday, April 24 at 11 a.m. roads closed in the Central Cariboo include:

Gravel Creek Road

Mission Road – closed at the bridge and south of the bridge

Mile 108 Horsefly Road – washed out at the three kilometre mark at Moon Creek

Chilcotin-Newton Road

Redstone-Chezacut Road at km 40

Knoll Road

Huston Road – detour available by pilot vehicle

Mountain House Road – closed at Hawkes Creek Bridge

Alternate access through both ends of road

Spokin Lake Road

Walker Road

Jacobson Road – closed at kilometre 10 due to a washout, with no alternate route

Pigeon Road – closed 100 metre west of bridge, with a detour available by pilot vehicle

Cave Road

Bells Lake Road – closed in three locations – at three km, 7.5 km and 10 km

Doyle Road

Bunting Lake

Valley Road (off Horsefly)

Anaham’s Meadow Road – at eight kilometre mark near Alexis Creek

Newton-Whitewater

On Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Cariboo District manager Todd Hubner said there were more than 100 sites impacted by flooding on roads in the region.

Read more: MOTI ‘triaging’ more than 100 road washouts in Cariboo region due to recent flooding


