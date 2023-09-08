UPDATE: Highway 97 traffic moving after crash at Horsefly/Likely Road

Update: 8 p.m.
The northbound lane of Highway 97 remains closed at the Horsefly/Likely Road due to a motor vehicle incident.
A detour is available via Pigeon, Huston, Valley Roads.
The southbound lane of Highway 97 is open.
Next update time Friday, Sept. 8 at 9:45 p.m.
Original story:
Highway 97 is closed at the Horsefly/Likely Road turnoff due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m.. Witnesses say several first responders rushed to the scene from Williams Lake.
DriveBC is listing Highway 97 as closed, with no detour available.
Next update for DriveBC is expected at 7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.