Five properties are under an evacuation order

Water from Cache Creek flows between two rows of Hesco barriers after overwhelming the culvert at Quartz Road on the morning of May 2. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

Flooding at Cache Creek has forced the closure of Highway 97.

The highway was closed Tuesday night, May 2, at about 10:30 p.m. A detour is in effect for motorists with either Highway 24 or Highway 1.

The viilage of Cache Creek remains under a local state of emergency. Five properties are now under an evacuation order.

