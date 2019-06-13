Thunderstorms have been on and off in 100 Mile House and area. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Highway 97 is closed after a motor vehicle incident around Davis Lake Road.

Traffic is reportedly stopped in both directions.

According to the RCMP, it was a singular vehicle incident. An air ambulance is on the way and the highway is estimated to be closed for the next 15 to 20 minutes.

100 Mile House has been experiencing some heavy rainfall today, as thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area all day.

Continued rainfall is leaving a lot of water on roadways, increasing the risk of hydroplaning.

RELATED: Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Just Posted

Highway 97 closed after single-vehicle incident

Estimated reopening is 15 to 20 minutes

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts are located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Artists assemble to create a mural for Cariboo Place residents

This project will turn the back of the Cariboo Regional District Library into a colourful landscape

Family fun the theme of annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby this Thursday, June 13

The only rules: soapboxes must have four wheels and brakes

Ministry and local hound hunters team up for cougar population study

Hound hunters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region provide equipment and local knowledge

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

Most Read