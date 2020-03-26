Members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene along Highway 97 where the trailer of a tractor trailer hauling cars, caught on fire, subsequently causing other vehicles to catch on fire. (Photo submitted)

Update: Highway 97 re-opened 40 kilometres north of Wildwood after vehicle, grass fire

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department extinguished vehicle and grass fires

Update 10:26 a.m.

A fire north of Wildwood Thursday morning was attended by eight members of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.

Chief Ian Hicks said a tractor-trailer was hauling vehicles and the trailer caught on fire.

“The driver detached his truck and moved to safety, the resulting trailer with four vehicles was fully involved, and resulted in a grass fire on both sides of Highway 97,” Hicks told the Tribune. “We extinguished the grass and then for safety we waited until all the explosive materials had gone off in the vehicles and put our fire retardant foam to work with protection gear, etc.”

Luckily, he added, by the end of the job, “there was a blizzard and inches of snow.”

Update 10:14 a.m.

Traffic is moving with single-lane alternating after a vehicle fire closed Highway 97 40 kilometres north of Wildwood Thursday morning.

Original:

Highway 97 is closed 40 kilometres north of Wildwood due to a truck fire.

A witness at the scene about 10 minutes north of McLeese lake noted a truck hauling cars started on fire, causing the vehicles to light up as well.

No one was injured.

Resident Tawnya McKnight-Isnardy said the driver disconnected the truck and front section of the trailer so he was able to save some of the cars.

“The trailer tires started the fire and and there was also a grass fire from it.”

The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene, putting out the vehicle and grass fires, said chief Ian Hicks.

DriveBC is reporting that no detour is available and drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

A webcam view on the DriveBC website also shows that snow is falling in the area.

More to come


Emergency calls

Highway 97 is closed 40 kilometres north of Wildwood due to a truck hauling cars starting on fire. (Tawnya McKnight-Isnardy photo)

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. crews attended a vehicle fire Thursday on Highway 97. (Photo submitted)

The fire caused a grass fire on both sides of the highway. (Photo submitted)

Snow is now falling in the area. (Tawyna McKnight-Isnardy photo)

