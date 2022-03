Crews are on scene for a motor vehicle incident

A logging truck incident on Highway 97 just south of Williams Lake near Lexington Road has resulted in alternating traffic in the area Thursday, March 17. (Photo submitted)

Highway 97 is single lane alternating traffic near Lexington Road outside of Williams Lake Thursday, March 17 as crews respond to a logging truck incident.

DriveBC will update when the highway is reopened fully.

Motorists can expect delays.



