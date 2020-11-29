A convoy of vehicles passes through Heckman Pass on Highway 20 as cleanup operations continued Saturday. Dawson Road Maintenance is asking motorists to watch for crews and equipment working throughout the area. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo/Facebook)

A convoy of vehicles passes through Heckman Pass on Highway 20 as cleanup operations continued Saturday. Dawson Road Maintenance is asking motorists to watch for crews and equipment working throughout the area. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo/Facebook)

Highway 20 reopens between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola after winter storm Friday

“We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood debris and widen sections of the road.”

Highway 20 between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola is re-opened as of Sunday morning after a winter storm Friday wreaked havoc for drivers and road crews over the weekend.

Dawson Road Maintenance posted an update Sunday morning via its Facebook page advising motorists of the highway’s reopening after sections remained closed throughout the day and overnight Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘It’s closed for your safety’: RCMP ask residents to stay off Highway 20 from Bella Coola to 4 Mile

“We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood debris and widen sections of the road,” Dawson Road Maintenance said in its update.

#BCHwy20 is re-opened between #BellaCoolaBC and #AnahimLakeBC. We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood…

Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Sunday, November 29, 2020

DriveBC is also reporting the road has been cleared between Government Wharf and Hagensborg Road for 18.8 kilometres, as of 9:29 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Utility work will also be ongoing between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road (15 kilometres west of Anahim Lake) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to DriveBC. Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic and five minute delays.

Friday’s storm knocked out power to many residents in the Bella Coola Valley.

Travel advisories, meanwhile, remain in effect on Highway 20 due to compact snow and slippery sections.

For more on Highway 20 road conditions between Williams Lake and Bella Coola visit DriveBC.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooRoad conditionsSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases
Next story
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced for probation breach

Just Posted

Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison venture into the Sierra Nevada backcountry for some outlandish ski touring above 14,000 feet. (Christian Pondella photo)
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes virtual in lakecity

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back, despite the global, novel coronavirus pandemic

A convoy of vehicles passes through Heckman Pass on Highway 20 as cleanup operations continued Saturday. Dawson Road Maintenance is asking motorists to watch for crews and equipment working throughout the area. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo/Facebook)
Highway 20 reopens between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola after winter storm Friday

“We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood debris and widen sections of the road.”

A memorandum agreement is being signed with between the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Friendship Society for the Longhouse at the Stampede Grounds to be used as temporary emergency shelter if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Friendship Society plans for temporary shelter expansion at longhouse

It would not be used to house people with COVID-19

The staff at Lake City Denture Clinic are approaching the draw date for its All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest, which will grant the lucky winner a free set of dentures. (Photo submitted)
Response ‘overwhelming’ to Lake City Denture Clinic’s All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth contest

Residents still have until the end of the month to nominate someone… Continue reading

Bella Coola RCMP are asking residents in the valley to respect local road closures for their own safety Saturday morning, Nov. 28 as emergency crews clean up from a powerful winter storm. (RCMP Const. Rossi photo)
‘It’s closed for your safety’: RCMP ask residents to stay off Highway 20 from Bella Coola to 4 Mile

Hydro and road crews work to clear downed trees

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Most Read