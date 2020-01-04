Highway 20 near Anahim Lake is snow-covered Saturday morning. West of Anahim Lake on the hill, travel is not recommended due to freezing rain. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 20 reopened west of Anahim Lake with travel advisory, Bella Coola residents still in dark

Travel on the hill is not recommended unless absolutely necessary

Highway 20 has reopened with a travel advisory on the hill to the Bella Coola Valley, and BC Hydro crews are making progress following a severe winter storm Jan. 3 brought 40 centimetres of snow to the area.

Heavy snow downed trees and power lines, cutting off power t0 the entire valley and about 1,200 hydro customers Friday, Jan. 3. As of Saturday morning, power has been restored to Hagensborg residents while 309 customers are still out of power in the Bella Coola area.

The power is expected to be completely restored by Saturday evening.

“Several broken poles in the community of Bella Coola have caused an outage to 300 customers. We’re working to have additional line crews brought into the area, along with vegetation crews but access is difficult due to heavy snow and road closures. We’re hoping to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 4.”

Meanwhile, Highway 20 has reopened following a closure to due extreme risk of an avalanche on a section known as the hill, however, travel is not recommended.

Read More: Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

“Travel advisory in effect between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Stum Lake Rd for 245.6 km (Alexis Creek to 38 km west of Anahim Lake). Freezing rain. Compact snow. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary,” states DriveBC.

Bella Coola is expected to get another five to 10 cm of snow Saturday.

In Williams Lake, residents can expect blue skies and a daytime high of 2C, with gusty winds for Saturday.

