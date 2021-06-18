Highway 20, Dog Creek Road repairs won’t be completed until later this summer

Drivers continue to go through rough areas on Highway 20 where repairs have been made to address areas impacted by a historical slide. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gravelled areas that have undergone repairs on Highway 20 and Dog Creek Road sites will remain that way for the time being, the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure confirmed Thursday, June 17.

“The sites remain gravel under the advisement of our geotechnical engineers to more easily maintain the surface, as it experiences slide movement during the spring melt,” a MoTI spokeperson noted in an e-mailed response to the Tribune.

Dawson Road Maintenance continues to perform ongoing maintenance of the gravel portions and resurfacing of both areas is planned for later this summer, provided movement slows as anticipated.

The MoTi spokesperson said both sites are within the area known as the Hodgson slide complex.

“A geotechnical and hydrotechnical investigation is underway to inform further works this summer.”



