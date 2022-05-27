Alexis Creek RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to single vehicle crash near Redstone Sunday, May 22. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Highway 20 crash sends two to hospital May 22

Alexis Creek RCMP responded at 6:55 a.m.

Two people flown to Kamloops hospital after being involved in a single vehicle crash on Highway 20 Sunday, May 22, had serious injuries but are stabilized, said Sgt. Ken Davies, Alexis Creek RCMP.

Police were notified at 6:55 a.m. Sunday that a pickup truck with four occupants had crashed 41 kilometres west of Alexis Creek.

Highway 20 was closed in both directions until 3 p.m. when it was re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic before it fully opened at 6:15 p.m.

Davies took on the role of sergeant at the Alexis Creek detachment at the beginning of April, leaving his position in Williams Lake.

On Saturday, May 21, the detachment participated in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day for the long weekend by doing increased patrols and multiple check stops along Highway 20, Davies said.

“It was well-received within the communities and officers had a lot of positive interactions with the public driving through.”

Police issued some violation tickets and one impaired driver was taken off the road.

Impaired driving prevention week was marked March 20 to 26 this year.


