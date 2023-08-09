Highway 20 closed near Riske Creek due to MVI Wednesday, Aug. 9

RCMP expect it to be closed for most of the afternoon

Highway 20 is closed in both directions due to an MVI near Riske Creek, east of Becher Dam at an area called Cowboy Corner, Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Williams Lake RCMP officer in charge Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the highway will be closed most of the afternoon while police investigate.

“We are asking people to stay clear of the area,” McKinnon said.

The RCMP will provide more information as it becomes available, he added.

DriveBC noted the closure is between Stack Valley Rd and Tlesc’ox’eten Rd for 2.9 km which is 43 to 40 km west of Williams Lake).

