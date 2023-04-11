Highway 20 is closed due to a boulder on the road. (Facebook image: Carrie Jimmie)

Highway 20 closed due to boulder on the road; access to Bella Coola Valley blocked

The road to the Bella Coola Valley is closed Tuesday, April 11 due to a boulder on the road.

Late on Monday night a motorist posted a picture of the blockage halfway through the switch backs on the hill on Highway 20.

Dawson Road Maintenance has since noted Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the avalanche gates at Anahim Lake and Bella Coola due to the rockfall with no detour available at this time.

An assessment is underway.

