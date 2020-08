A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 20 about 145 km west of Williams Lake. (DriveBC map)

Highway 20 is currently closed (Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 a.m.) in both directions west of Williams Lake due to a motor vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the MVI is at Redstone Reserve Road located 145 km west of Williams Lake.

Detour is not available. Estimated time of opening not available.

Next DriveBC update will be at 11 am.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.