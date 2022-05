Highway 20 is closed Sunday, May 22, between Red Stone and Chezacut Road due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC incident)

Highway 20 is closed 41 kilometres west of Alexis Creek in both directions on Sunday, May 22 due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the incident occurred between Tsideldel First Nation and Redstone-Chezacut Road and there is no detour available.

The next update from DriveBC scheduled for 3 p.m.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Chilcotin