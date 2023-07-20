Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

The highway is closed due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill with no detour in place Thursday, July 20.

The closure is due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek.

Stranded travllers can call for Emergency Support Services in the Bella Coola Valley 1-250-982-0062 and in the Williams Lake area 1-250-267-4861.

Drive B.C. notes the next update will be Friday, July 21 at noon.

Due to the Young Creek Fire, discovered Saturday July 15, the highway was closed on Sunday, but had been opened during the day for pilot-car-led detours since Monday.

As of July 20, the Young Creek Fire measured 2,518 hectares.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire crosses road; closes Highway 20 to Bella Coola



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaBreaking NewsChilcotinWilliams Lake