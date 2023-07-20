Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)

Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

The highway is closed due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill with no detour in place Thursday, July 20.

The closure is due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek.

Stranded travllers can call for Emergency Support Services in the Bella Coola Valley 1-250-982-0062 and in the Williams Lake area 1-250-267-4861.

Drive B.C. notes the next update will be Friday, July 21 at noon.

Due to the Young Creek Fire, discovered Saturday July 15, the highway was closed on Sunday, but had been opened during the day for pilot-car-led detours since Monday.

As of July 20, the Young Creek Fire measured 2,518 hectares.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire crosses road; closes Highway 20 to Bella Coola


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaBreaking NewsChilcotinWilliams Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

Just Posted

Highway 20 is closed again on the Bella Coola Hill due to increased wildfire behaviour at Young Creek. (DriveBC image)
Highway 20 Bella Coola Hill closed again Thursday, July 20, no detour

Braidey Hinsche of 150 Mile House competes in girls barrel racing at the Little Britches Rodeo held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24, 2022. (Liz Twan photo)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo ready to roll July 22, 23

Venta Rutauskas, left, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor were helping to put the pieces together to finish quilts as part of an Orange Shirt Day special project. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quilts for Cariboo Chilcotin survivors an Orange Shirt Day team effort

Karena Sokolan, outgoing Stampede Queen does her final ride at the Williams Lake Stampede on Saturday, July 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outgoing Williams Lake Stampede Queen acknowledged as ‘wonderful advocate’