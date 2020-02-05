(File photo)

Highway 16 closed Tuesday due to a five vehicle crash

The highway was later opened in the day to single vehicle alternating traffic.

There were five vehicles involved in the Highway 16 crash Tuesday, say RCMP.

Madonna Saunderson, media relations for the north district said front line officers were called to the scene of a five vehicle crash on Feb. 4 at 8:26 am. The incident occurred near Dahl Lake Road on Highway 16, commonly referred to the ‘potato flats’.

Weather and road conditions may have played a role in the chain reaction collision, said Saunderson, adding one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were three commercial vehicles and two personal vehicles involved in the crash that resulted in the complete closure of the highway as emergency crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway, she said.

Most Read