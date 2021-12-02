Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Highway 1 set to reopen Thursday afternoon from Abbotsford to Hope

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The freeway is also expected to open Thursday afternoon just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The ministry says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

RELATED: Tiger Dam on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is coming down

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

Crews on Thursday morning began dismantling the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. government falling short with old-growth forest protection, say Indigenous leaders
Next story
COVID-19 outbreaks in steep decline at B.C. hospitals, care homes

Just Posted

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank coordinator Tari Davidge said there is a need for canned or packaged soups, canned fruit, peanut butter and school snacks for children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tribune’s Cash for Hope campaign aims to help those most in need

Williams Lake RCMP Sgt. Jason Pole enjoys policing and often encourages students to consider public service work in the future. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mountie enjoys public service

One of the Barnard’s Express Stage Lines horse-drawn sleighs comes around the back of Barkerville during Old-Fashioned Victorian Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Winter season activities suspended at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Vincent Collins is expected to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court in mid-December. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
PSO teacher faces new charges