Highway 1 near Ashcroft down to single-lane, alternating traffic following vehicle fire

Ashcroft Fire Rescue is on site dealing with a grass fire sparked by the incident

Highway 1 near Cornwall Road outside Ashcroft is open to single-lane, alternating traffic only following a motor vehicle accident and grass fire.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Ashcroft Fire Rescue received a report of a vehicle on fire one kilometre south of Cornwall Road on Highway 1, and is on site dealing withhot spots after extinguishing a grass fire that started as a result of the incident.

The highway was closed for a short time, but has now opened to single-lane traffic only. Drive BC is advising drivers to proceed cautiously through the area and to expect delays.

For updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.


