Highway 1 eastbound through Hope is closed Sunday (Sept. 11) as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire continues to grow. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 1 eastbound closed between Chilliwack and Hope as area wildfire grows

All eastbound traffic detoured to Highway 7 and Highway 9 Sunday

Highway 1 eastbound is closed between Chilliwack and Hope Sunday (Sept. 11) as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire continues to grow.

DriveBC says motorists hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads will instead have to take Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The closure decision comes as BC Wildfire Service reports 187 hectares in overnight growth on the Hope-area wildfire. As of Sunday morning, the blaze is burning across 458 hectares.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the neighbourhood of Silver Cree, as well as Laidlaw, and other properties close to the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. The pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity of the fire is also not impacted.

The blaze, which is highly visible from Hope and Highway 1, has been burning since Thursday night (Sept. 8). Friday night, an evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable via the Fraser Valley Regional District, which was extended to Laidlaw on Saturday.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are 43 firefighters and six helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north and east flanks of the blaze.

BC Wildfire suspects the blaze to be human-caused.

Click here to read the District of Hope's evacuation alert.

Updates to follow.

UPDATE: Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope grows to 271 hectares

