UPDATE: Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.
According to EMCON Selkirk division the highway will remain closed 46 km east of Revelstoke while avalanche control is conducted.
🚧⚠️#BCHwy1 46km east of #Revelstoke is closed due to an #Avalanche. Avalanche control will be conducted so expect delays. Please check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for updates. https://t.co/kdrqeSkNmS @DriveBC @DriveBC_K @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR #Area12 @Shuswapscanner pic.twitter.com/b4mGtnUt5W
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) March 17, 2019
More information to come.
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.