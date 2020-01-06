Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A tanker truck has gone off the road, and is also affecting rail traffic

First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: A tanker truck that has gone off the road on Highway 1 near American Creek between Hope and Boston Bar has closed the highway in both directions.

“I can’t confirm one way or the other about the nature of any injuries or fatalities,” says RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov, Media Relations Officer, E Division Traffic Services. “I don’t know the condition of the driver or if other vehicles were involved.”

Halskov says that the tanks are not leaking, but crews at the site are concerned about a small leak from the saddle tanks on each side of the tractor unit. The incident has also affected the CN and CP rail lines in the area.

Halskov says that there is no estimated time for the highway reopening.

“I imagine it will be some time, to allow for vehicle recovery. I’m guessing they will have to bring in an empty tanker to pump out the affected tanker, and that will take some time. Any detour will be via Highway 3 or Highway 5, but both are under winter storm warnings.”

He says that it’s a challenging time on the highways, and advises people who don’t have to travel to stay where they are.

“It’s better to get there late than not at all. The people waiting for you on the other end would be happier to know you’re safe and sound where you are, and not travelling due to weather, rather than worry about you travelling.”

*****

Highway 1 is closed between Hope and Boston Bar in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.