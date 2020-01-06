First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A tanker truck has gone off the road, and is also affecting rail traffic

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: A tanker truck that has gone off the road on Highway 1 near American Creek between Hope and Boston Bar has closed the highway in both directions.

“I can’t confirm one way or the other about the nature of any injuries or fatalities,” says RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov, Media Relations Officer, E Division Traffic Services. “I don’t know the condition of the driver or if other vehicles were involved.”

Halskov says that the tanks are not leaking, but crews at the site are concerned about a small leak from the saddle tanks on each side of the tractor unit. The incident has also affected the CN and CP rail lines in the area.

Halskov says that there is no estimated time for the highway reopening.

“I imagine it will be some time, to allow for vehicle recovery. I’m guessing they will have to bring in an empty tanker to pump out the affected tanker, and that will take some time. Any detour will be via Highway 3 or Highway 5, but both are under winter storm warnings.”

He says that it’s a challenging time on the highways, and advises people who don’t have to travel to stay where they are.

“It’s better to get there late than not at all. The people waiting for you on the other end would be happier to know you’re safe and sound where you are, and not travelling due to weather, rather than worry about you travelling.”

*****

Highway 1 is closed between Hope and Boston Bar in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A map from Drive BC that shows the location of a serious crash outside of Hope on Jan. 6. (Drive BC)

Previous story
Snow on the way Monday night for the Cariboo, cold snap by the weekend
Next story
Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Just Posted

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Snow on the way Monday night for the Cariboo, cold snap by the weekend

Five to 10 cm expected for Cariboo cities

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A tanker truck has gone off the road, and is also affecting rail traffic

UPDATED: Tragic end to search for missing Quesnel senior

Malcolm McLaughlin, 90, had been missing since Dec. 30. His dog, Chico, was alive and unhurt.

‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 still closed between Bella Coola and Government Wharf Monday

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read