High streamflow advisory issued for Williams Lake area

The level of Williams Lake is higher Thursday, May 12, as seen from the Scout Island causeway. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A high streamflow advisory has been issued for a portion of the Cariboo between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Williams Lake area.

The B.C. River Forecast advisory notes the river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly and while no major flooding is expected, minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

As of Thursday, May 12, areas highlighted on the BC River Forecast map for two-to-five year returns are the San Jose River above Borland Creek and McKinley Creek below the outlet of McKinley Lake.

Areas with one-to-two year return levels at this point include the Fraser River near Marguerite, Sheridan Creek above McLeese Lake, Moffat Creek near Horsefly and the Horsefly River above Quesnel Lake.

Williams Lake’s director of municipal services Rob Warnock said the level of Williams Lake has been going up and down.

Crews are checking the levels daily and at this point Warnock is not too worried, he added.

The Cariboo Regional District staff is currently monitoring the situation closely and preparing for the Freshet season.

Residents are reminded that there are sand and bags at volunteer fire departments in the region.

More information on sand bags can also be found at: Sandbags and Sand – Cariboo Regional District (cariboord.ca).

Residents are reminded to sign up for the CRD’s emergency notification system online or to report a CRD-related emergency please call the main office at 1-800-665-1636 (after business hours, please press 5 to be connected to our after-hours emergency service).



