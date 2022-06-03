High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo plateau, Thompson region

Steady warming this week and a forecast for rain Friday (June 3) and into the weekend has prompted the River Forecast Centre to issue a high streamflow advisory for the Cariboo Plateau and Thompson regions.

The advisory, issued Thursday afternoon, includes the Nazko River, West Road River, Baker Creek and tributaries to the west of Quesnel and the Deadman River, Bonaparte River, Cache Creek and surrounding tributaries in the Thompson region.

The Dean River is also under a high streamflow advisory.

“Steady warming this week has led to increased snowmelt and runoff in rivers in the region. A low-pressure system is expected to impact B.C. on Friday and into the weekend, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the region,” noted the BC River Forecast Centre.

“River levels are expected to experience rapid rises on Friday and into Saturday in response to the rainfall. Some modelling is indicating the potential for extremely high flows (exceeding a two-year to five-year level) however there remain a high degree of uncertainty in the location and amounts of rainfall.”

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

A high streamflow advisory is issued when river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding

is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm Friday evening in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile with rainfall in the amounts of 5 to 10 mm.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm and hail in Cache Creek Friday afternoon, with local amounts of rain between 10 to 15 mm.

