Williams Lake high school teacher valedictorian for TRU virtual graduation ceremonies

Jonathan Harding is graduating with a master of education degree

When Thompson Rivers University holds its virtual convocation Thursday, June 17, Jonathan Harding of Williams Lake will speak as valedictorian for the faculty of education and social work.

Harding teaches social studies and a variety of electives at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus.

Lake City Secondary School principal Craig Munroe said Harding is a valued member fo the staff who continually provides outstanding learning opportunities for his students.

“Given his strong work ethic, professionalism and dedication to his work, I am not surprised he was chosen as class valedictorian for his master’s program at TRU,” Munroe said. “Everyone here at LCSS are extremely proud of Jon and his accomplishments.”

Harding is graduating with a Master of Education from TRU’s Williams Lake campus.

After completing his bachelor of arts in political science and education from the University of Calgary in 2010, he taught as a social studies teacher for the Calgary Board of Education.

He then expanded his reach by teaching abroad as a professor at Pusan University of Foreign Studies in Busan, South Korea in 2013 and then as a history and comparative government teacher at the International School of Kigali, Rwanda, from 2014-2016.

Harding returned to Canada to advance his education, pursuing his master’s program at Williams Lake, gaining practical approaches — most notably — for use in counselling disadvantaged youth.

Upon graduating, Harding hopes to apply his master’s education for his work within the Williams Lake school district, where he currently teaches social studies and a variety of electives at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus.

