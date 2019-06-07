High school graduation celebrations set for this weekend

LCSS ceremonies take place Friday evening

Grad parents and other volunteers have been busy decorating for Dry Grad 2019. With a theme of Viva Las Vegas, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s rink two is being transformed into a club dance floor surrounded by famous hotels.

Grad parent Kendra Rogers-Calabrese said they used many repurposed items from past graduations to make the decorations and people like Murray Hoffman, a retired teacher, built new structures with donated wood from Tolko and West Fraser.

Read More: Dry grad raffle grand prize a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS

“People have gone above and beyond to donate time, talent and energy,” she said.

Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrated grad ceremonies on Friday, May 31, Maranatha Christian School on Saturday, June 1, and Skyline on Thursday, June 6.

Lakecity Secondary School will hold its commencement on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

All graduating students are invited to participate in the Dry Grad parade which will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, followed by the Dry Grad celebrations in the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Activities will continue until 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, when parents or guardians will be arrive to drive their grads home.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Students shine at School District 27 district track and field competition

Athletes from Grades 4 through 6 converged at Columneetza and Nesika fields Friday, June 7

Wells playwright returning to Normandy with show inspired by visiting for 60th anniversary of D-Day

Julia Mackey will perform Jake’s Gift in French and English as part of the D-Day 75th anniversary

Breakdown of City’s sweeper has council weighing options

Director of municipal services told council one is available for $276,000

Majority of IH’s 2019 Whooping Cough cases in Thompson Cariboo

Letters went home to parents of Williams Lake school children warning of Whooping Cough

Great weather, racing at TMS opener

Bonus points were up for grabs at the event

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Coast Tsimshian release demands and shared solutions on land dispute with Nisga’a

Nine Tribes say they are prepared to share the benefits of an LNG project with the Nisga’a Nation

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read