High school graduation celebrations set for this weekend

Grad parents and other volunteers have been busy decorating for Dry Grad 2019. With a theme of Viva Las Vegas, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s rink two is being transformed into a club dance floor surrounded by famous hotels.

Grad parent Kendra Rogers-Calabrese said they used many repurposed items from past graduations to make the decorations and people like Murray Hoffman, a retired teacher, built new structures with donated wood from Tolko and West Fraser.

“People have gone above and beyond to donate time, talent and energy,” she said.

Cariboo Adventist Academy celebrated grad ceremonies on Friday, May 31, Maranatha Christian School on Saturday, June 1, and Skyline on Thursday, June 6.

Lakecity Secondary School will hold its commencement on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

All graduating students are invited to participate in the Dry Grad parade which will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, followed by the Dry Grad celebrations in the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Activities will continue until 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, when parents or guardians will be arrive to drive their grads home.

