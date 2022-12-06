(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

Rental van used in late-night break-and-enter

A Kelowna business has been given a heavy financial burden after the theft of its high-end sewing machines.

Linda’s Quilt Shoppe on McCurdy Road was hit around 12:30a.m. on Dec. 5 when a rental van was shown arriving on security footage, with four men getting out and entering the storefront.

Twelve machines were stolen, ranging in prices from $6,000 to $25,000. The business owner said that they only found out when a neighbour called and told them that the store’s door was wide open.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said that they are using the BC RCMP Forensics Unit to try to uncover any information.

Anybody with dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor looks to make city hall more transparent with lobbyist registry

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge
Next story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price speaks to the media at the team’s practice facility Monday, October 24, 2022 in Brossard, Que. Price is apologizing to the victims of the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearm rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

Connor Bedard plays at the CN Centre Friday night, Dec. 2 versus the Prince George Cougars. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Observer photo)
‘Chance of a lifetime’; Quesnel minor hockey players meet budding superstar Connor Bedard

Members of 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attended a vehicle fire just south of the community on Highway 97 Monday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House reopened following vehicle fire

Mike Franklin, manager of the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin stands in front of the welcoming new facility for youth in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin opens its doors to young people