A travel advisory has been issued on Highway 20 from 34 km. east of Firvale to 38 km west of Anahim Lake Thursday, Oct. 27 due to high avalanche hazard. (DriveBC image)

Avalanche hazard sparks travel advisory 34 km east of Firvale to 38 km west of Anahim Lake

Dawson Road Maintenance issued the advisory Oct. 27 for the Heckman Pass area

There is a travel advisory in effect in the Heckman Pass area due to an avalanche advisory.

The advisory is for the area between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Rainbow Range Trailhead for 19.7 km, 34 km east of Firvale to 38 km west of Anahim Lake on Highway 20.

DriveBC posted the advisory on Thursday, Oct. 27 and noted an update will be provided on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Dawson Road Maintenance put out the advisory due to heavy rain predicted over the next 48 hours and warned motorists to watch for falling rocks.


