Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Police say the child was ‘entangled in the garage door’

The fast action of a New Westminster neighbour saved a child who had gotten caught in a moving garage door on Sunday evening (April 2).

According to New West police Sgt. Andrew Leaver, a “heroic neighbour heard the mother in distress and rushed to free the child who was unable to free themself from the moving parts of the garage door.”

It’s believed the child had become entangled in the garage door and had been injured, and the investigation ins ongoing. Leaver wasn’t able to comment further on the child’s condition, nor any treatments they received.

“Although, we believe the child’s clothing may have been a contributing factor to the event.”

Fire chief Erin Williams said it’s “heartwarming” to see neighbours do the right thing.

READ MORE: Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

READ MORE: Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
4th homicide of the year in Prince George sparks police warning about ‘violent drug subculture’
Next story
AFN chiefs endorse revised child-welfare settlement, call on Trudeau to apologize

Just Posted

If you pay early, you get a discount on your Cariboo Regional District water and sewer bill. (File photo)
Pay early, save money on water and sewer bills with Cariboo Regional District

Talana Brown-John, left, and Kelsey Camille hold up the medals they won on a mixed doubles team competing at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake curlers win with double mixed team at BC Winter Games

Susan Erlandson, left, and Leanne Schiemann were once again, making Bowling for Kids Sake happen in Williams Lake on March 31 and April 1, 2023, (BBBS photo)
PHOTOS: Bowling for Kids Sake strikes event success once again in Williams Lake

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)
Bloody Ikea rug linked to murder of Kamloops man; RCMP continue to investigate

Pop-up banner image