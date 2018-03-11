Here comes the sun

It’s shaping up to be a warm, sunny day in the lakecity

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous day in Williams Lake, as seen from the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club early Sunday morning. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Sunshine, and more sunshine is in the forecast for Williams Lake.

For the next three days, lakecity residents can expect blue skies and sunshine as temperatures hover well above zero.

Today, it’s expected to reach 10C by afternoon, along with same pattern on Monday. By Tuesday, highs are predicted to reach 13C, before there is a 70 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.

While the snow will be melting in the city, meanwhile, there’s still lots of great spring skiing to be had at Mt. Timothy Ski Area.

Spring hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the hill is still seeing great conditions with a 146 centimetre base.

The last day of operation is Easter weekend on April 2.