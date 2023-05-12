Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for this weekend’s warm weather possibly igniting new blazes. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for this weekend’s warm weather possibly igniting new blazes. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in

Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for the possibility that scorching weather may ignite more blazes.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management says in a statement that the number of hectares burned so far this fire season is four times larger than normal.

About 85 per cent of that comes from three current wildfires of note, which include the Boundary Lake and Red Creek fires in the Peace River Regional District and the Teare Creek fire burning not far from the Alberta boundary close to the Village of McBride.

The Boundary Lake fire has burned through the B.C.-Alberta boundary while growing to 6,171 hectares, with a number of properties near Goodlow, B.C., still under an evacuation order.

The Red Creek fire just northwest of Fort St. John is staying around 2,700 hectares in size, with an evacuation order also in place for some nearby residents.

Elsewhere in the province, one of the first wildfires on Vancouver Island this year is now under control after being discovered Wednesday at Thunder Mountain, 230 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

READ MORE: B.C. air quality advisories in place for North Peace region, Fort Nelson

bc wildfires

Previous story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules
Next story
Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

Just Posted

Madigan Riplinger, from left, Adrien Zimmerman, and Cleary Manning are this summer’s university student leaders working at Scout Island Nature Centre to help deliver nature programs. (Photo submitted)
Scout Island Nature Centre in Williams Lake provides summer education for all ages

Two mountain bikers head down Lost Marbles downhill mountain bike trail which runs from close to the top of Jesmond Mountain down to Big Bar Guest Ranch, near Clinton, B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Black Press Media)
Williams Lake Tribune staff win Ma Murray awards for photo, multi-media breaking news

The banner sign for Hospice and Palliative care month is up and out on Proctor Street at Third Avenue in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake home to hospice events during May — Hospice, Palliative Care Awareness Month

(RCMP logo)
Suspect in custody in relation to recent Williams Lake multiple vehicle break-ins, thefts

Pop-up banner image