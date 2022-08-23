Heavy rain floods parts of Oliver Street in Williams Lake after heavy rainfall delivered by thunderstorms

Flooding slowed traffic on Oliver Street in Williams Lake last night after heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains. (Brittany Russell photo)

For at least the second time this year, storm drains were overwhelmed by heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding on Oliver Street in Williams Lake.

The city of Williams Lake issued a statement saying crews are working on clean up and repairs following the sudden heavy rainfall from last night’s thunderstorm.

Due to the rapid water load, some overflowing manholes caused water to back up onto the city streets, causing traffic to slow.

Pat Mahood, Manager of Public Works, said the city’s storm water collection system is designed to carry storm flows in underground piping and in open ditches.

“Older areas of the city have smaller storm mains than newer areas as the design criteria has changed over the years, as has the frequency of high-intensity, short-duration events,” Mahood said, noting the change in intensity and the landscape of a city built on hillsides can lead to an overwhelming of the underground storm system.

Mahood noted the overwhelmed manholes are typically located at the bottom of hills and lower areas in the city’s collection system and are not welded or bolted down to allow for relief of flows to the street curb and gutters.

City crews respond to high-intensity, short-duration events in known areas during these events and checks the areas once the system can resume underground flow.

The city of Williams Lake has a 24-hour emergency line that can be reached at 250-392-5255 to report any concerns during these events.

