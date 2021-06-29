Tyler Faulkner gets his second and final COVID-19 vaccine shot from Interior Health nurse Agnes De Chavez at the Northwest Vaxmobile on Tuesday, June 22. Faulkner said he saw the clinic online and figured the sooner he was immunized the better. The Vaxmobile is part of IH’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible born before 2009 and will be coming through 100 Mile House again in July.(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Heatwave closes vaccination clinics early

Today Interior Health is closing its COVID-19 clinics at 4 p.m. today

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are closing in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake at 4 p.m. today due to the heatwave.

Interior Health said that based on the extreme heat projections they chose to close the clinics early. They are asking anyone with vaccinations scheduled for after 4 p.m. to either drop in at any time before they close today or between 8:30 a.m and 12 p.m. tomorrow.

To reschedule appointments entirely Interior Health asks patients to contact them at IHImmunizationInquiries@interiorhealth.ca.


