Heatwave closes vaccination clinics early

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are closing in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake at 4 p.m. today due to the heatwave.
Interior Health said that based on the extreme heat projections they chose to close the clinics early. They are asking anyone with vaccinations scheduled for after 4 p.m. to either drop in at any time before they close today or between 8:30 a.m and 12 p.m. tomorrow.
To reschedule appointments entirely Interior Health asks patients to contact them at IHImmunizationInquiries@interiorhealth.ca.
