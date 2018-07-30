Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo

Temperatures in Quesnel and Williams Lake will hover in the 30s this week

Scorching temperatures are set to continue in the Cariboo, as Environment Canada issues a heat warning in effect for areas including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada ave issued the heat warning in conjunction with health officials due to persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended length of the heat spell.

“A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures will continue for the central interior as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore,” Environment Canada writes on its website.

The heat is expected to last into Tuesday July 31.

The news release reminds the public to stay hydrated, spend time in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, avoid sun burn and use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more, and to never leave pets or people in a hot car.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours,” the news release urges.

The risk of heat is greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The current forecast for Quesnel includes highs between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius with chance of showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday, with the predicted forecast for Williams Lake just a degree or two cooler.

The heat warning comes as a special air quality statement is also issued for Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Smoke from wildfires is still affecting skies in the Cariboo, and Environment Canada warns people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals to be mindful of health risks due to smoke in the air.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned,” explains the statement.

Cariboo residents will be searching for ways to beat the heat Monday and Tuesday.

(News files)

