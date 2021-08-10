Heat wave headed for Bella Coola Valley

Another week of hot weather is in the forecast for the Bella Coola Valley. (Angie Mindus photo)

A special weather statement is in effect for the Central Coast inland sections, including the Bella Coola Valley.

Environment Canada issued the statement Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, ahead of what is forecasted to be several days of unseasonably hot weather.

“A building ridge of high pressure with rising temperatures is forecast to arrive this week. Daytime temperatures at or above 28 degrees are expected with overnight minimum temperatures above 13 degrees, The time frame of hot weather is Wednesday to Saturday with Thursday forecast to be the hottest day for the Central Coast Inland Sections and the time frame of Thursday and Friday for the North Coast Inland Sections,” notes Environment Canada.

Those in the area are warned to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Environment Canada weather