Albert Huynh cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2021. Heat warnings have been posted across a much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Albert Huynh cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2021. Heat warnings have been posted across a much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

Environment Canada says the heat may not relent until Saturday

Heat warnings have been posted across much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C in some regions.

The warnings cover an area from the inner south coast, including Victoria and Metro Vancouver, to the Okanagan, and as far north as the Bulkley Valley and Terrace and Kitimat on the northern coast.

The weather office says highs in many areas away from the water could reach the upper 30s, but the mercury is expected to nudge 40 C for locations including Kamloops, Vernon, the Okanagan and Boundary regions and much of the Kootenay.

Environment Canada says the heat may not relent until Saturday.

The B.C. government issued an alert about the coming heat wave last week, urging people to make a plan to stay safe and either identify cooler areas in their home or find a community cooling area such as local libraries or malls.

The situation has also worsened the wildfire situation with two dozen fires starting in the last two days, although the fire burning near Lytton remains the only wildfire of note and is still considered out of control.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
2 Surrey men charged with murder in Whistler shooting that killed suspected gangster, friend
Next story
ArriveCan app frustrates users, experts even after glitch fix

Just Posted

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting remains in custody, bail hearing Aug. 22

Catherine Ryskamp and her son James, 4, keep cool at Kiwanis Spray Park Tuesday, July 26, while a heat warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin with the peak temperatures anticipated Wednesday to Friday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake cooling stations offer reprieve from heat wave

The city of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation are entering into an agreement for the city to provide fire protection for IR#6 near Scout Island. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN, city of Williams Lake enter into fire protection agreement for IR#6

Don Alder is a renowned guitarist who got his start in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted) Don Alder, who grew up in Williams Lake and has been inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, was also awarded a Queens Platinum Jubilee Lieutenant Governors 2022 award. (File photo)
Cariboo-raised guitarist gets Queen’s Platinum Jubilee award from Leiutenant Governor