Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the BC Interior. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heat warning issued for Cariboo, BC Interior over coming days

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s

Temperatures reaching 30C combined with overnight lows of 15C has prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for the BC Interior.

The warning states a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C. this weekend with temperatures peaking on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 16-17.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, minimum temperatures will be near 15C.

READ MORE: Heat warning issues for Cariboo

“We are forecasting high temperatures close to 30 on Monday,” the warning says. “Beyond that, temperatures will decline slightly but Tuesday will be another warm day, possibly enough to prolong the heat wave for one extra day, particularly at 100 Mile House.”

Environment Canada advises people use caution when planning extended trips outdoors and says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
BC Coroners Service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

