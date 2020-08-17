Heat warning continues into start of work week in Williams Lake area

A heat warning continues for the south Cariboo including Williams Lake Monday, August 17 with a daytime high of 30C expected by late afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A heat warning continues for the south Cariboo Monday, August 17.

The daytime high is expected to reach 30C by 5 p.m. in Williams Lake followed by an overnight low near 14C.

High temperatures Monday will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday’s high in Williams Lake of 31.6C but will remain above heat warning criteria, according to Environment Canada.

Some cooling is forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, which should be enough to put an end to the heat wave.

Heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada suggests residents schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and reminds pet owners to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Average daytime temperature for this time of year is 24C.

The sun is now rising at 5:56 a.m. and setting at 8:29 p.m.

The Cariboo isn’t the only area that experienced hot temperatures in recent days.

The World Meteorological Organization is working to verify what may be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931 – a temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday, August 16.

WMO will verify the temperature of 130°F (54.4C) reported at Death Valley, California, on Sunday. This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931. pic.twitter.com/AOaWHKWVKJ — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 17, 2020

