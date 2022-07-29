A heat warning, which is currently in effect, is expected to be lifted as cooler temperatures begin rolling in Monday, Aug. 1 says Environment Canada. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Heat warning continues in Cariboo-Chilcotin until July 31

National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health posts extreme heat check list guide

A heat warning continues for the Cariboo Chilcotin with daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 to 35 C with early morning lows of 14 C, until Sunday, July 31.

The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health has posted a guide for doing in-person or remote health checks during extreme heat events on its website.

NCCEH Extreme Heat Event – Health Checklist WEB_0 by WL Tribune on Scribd

It includes a rapid risk assessment checklist to assess whether someone is at risk.

In Williams Lake cooling stations have been set up for the daytime for local residents needing reprieve at the Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street, the lobby of the Cariboo Memorial Complex arena, the Salvation Army during breakfast and lunch, the Women’s Contact Society and the Cariboo Friendship Society is keeping its shelter open during the day for clients.

READ MORE: Williams Lake cooling stations offer reprieve from heat wave


